UIL Limited (LON:UTL) Insider Acquires £13,320.43 in Stock

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider Stuart J. Bridges acquired 12,449 shares of UIL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £13,320.43 ($17,432.84).

UIL Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of UTL opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Friday. UIL Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 134 ($1.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £87.53 million, a P/E ratio of -368.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 100.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 103.55.

UIL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. UIL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,857.14%.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

