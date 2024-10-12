UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 206 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $81.61 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 20.27%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

