UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 101,694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $677,000. American Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 997,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $78.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

