UMB Bank n.a. Has $1.66 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 178,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 120,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV opened at $78.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $79.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.14.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.