UMB Bank n.a. Sells 516 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 15,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,122,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.5 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

