Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Unicycive Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unicycive Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Unicycive Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

