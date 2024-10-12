United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $714.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,649,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $819.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $744.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $699.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $826.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.21%.

About United Rentals

(Get Free Report

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.