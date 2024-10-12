Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $224.92.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $214.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.21. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $243.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,248.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 362.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 252,846 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,278,000 after buying an additional 220,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Universal Health Services by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,308,000 after buying an additional 204,178 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 1,191.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 215,215 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after buying an additional 198,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

