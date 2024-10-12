urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Shares Down 4.1% – Should You Sell?

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 42,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 65,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

urban-gro Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On urban-gro

An institutional investor recently raised its position in urban-gro stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of urban-gro worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, cultivation space programming (CSP), architectural and interior design, engineering, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

