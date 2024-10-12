US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.91 and last traded at $52.18. 4,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 5,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

US Vegan Climate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Vegan Climate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Vegan Climate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Vegan Climate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Vegan Climate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $802,000.

About US Vegan Climate ETF

The US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the US Vegan Climate index. The fund seeks to track a principles-based index of U.S. equities weighted by market-cap. VEGN was launched on Sep 9, 2019 and is managed by Beyond.

