UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 45.4% from the September 15th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

UTStarcom stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. 1,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. UTStarcom has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Get UTStarcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About UTStarcom

(Get Free Report)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.