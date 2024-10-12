Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,199 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $23,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.3% in the third quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the third quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $493.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $472.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

