Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 3,743 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after buying an additional 380,399 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,392,000 after buying an additional 379,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.61.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $487.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

