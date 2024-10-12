Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the September 15th total of 187,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRRR traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 444,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRRR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the second quarter worth about $603,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,666,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 379,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 187,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,669,000.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

