Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.4% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VIG opened at $199.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $199.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.94.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

