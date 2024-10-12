Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.18. 420,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,233. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $66.65.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3228 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
