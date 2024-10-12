Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,600 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 136,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.18. 420,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,233. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.00. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3228 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 98,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

