Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Level Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.22. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $126.80.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.