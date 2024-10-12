Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.11. 584,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.49. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

