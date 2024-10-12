Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Bought by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $72.59 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.89.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

