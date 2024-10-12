Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 55.9% in September

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,100 shares, a drop of 55.9% from the September 15th total of 605,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,347,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.00. 6,016,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,779. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.91. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

