Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Martel Wealth Advisors Inc

Martel Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 11.3% of Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $55,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,291,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,357,000 after buying an additional 1,900,726 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,442,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,519,000 after purchasing an additional 689,907 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 200.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,620,000 after purchasing an additional 527,166 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 657,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,414,000 after buying an additional 440,282 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.01 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

