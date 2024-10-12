Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,660,000 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the September 15th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 388.7% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $928,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VCSH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $78.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,743. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $77.77.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

