Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 19.0% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $49,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 161,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO opened at $532.74 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $533.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $512.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $496.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.