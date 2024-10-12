Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Stock Position Lowered by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $95.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.