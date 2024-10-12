Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Stock Position Lowered by RFG Holdings Inc.

RFG Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $91.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $95.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.23.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
