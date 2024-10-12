Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,508,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,647,955. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

