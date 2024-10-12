Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Family Wealth Partners LLC

Family Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

