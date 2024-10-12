Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Total Wealth Planning LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 8.2% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $52,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

VTV stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,321. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.29. The firm has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $176.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

