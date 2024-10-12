Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Paragon Capital Management Ltd

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $175,884,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,499,000 after acquiring an additional 479,286 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.29. The company has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $176.40.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

