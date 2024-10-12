Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VSTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Vasta Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vasta Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Vasta Platform stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Vasta Platform had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

