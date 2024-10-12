Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after buying an additional 991,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,934,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,123,000 after acquiring an additional 159,085 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,335,000 after purchasing an additional 182,762 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,031,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,695,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,122.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 912,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 837,593 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $211.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.85 and its 200 day moving average is $199.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

