Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Scotiabank

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ventas from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Ventas to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Ventas Stock Up 2.2 %

VTR stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.36. Ventas has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -947.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,016.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,526,464. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ventas by 405.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 137,327 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventas by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

