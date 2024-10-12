Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.91, but opened at $6.40. Verb Technology shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 85,860 shares changing hands.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verb Technology from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative return on equity of 165.56% and a negative net margin of 11,568.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -20 earnings per share for the current year.

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

