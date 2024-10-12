Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,262,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $85,295,000 after purchasing an additional 56,123 shares in the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $12,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

