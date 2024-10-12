Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 126.64 ($1.66) and traded as high as GBX 127.32 ($1.67). Vianet Group shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.64), with a volume of 15,738 shares.

Vianet Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £35.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4,066.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

See Also

