Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) CFO Larry Madden Sells 2,768 Shares

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) CFO Larry Madden sold 2,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $31,084.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 529,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,193.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Larry Madden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Larry Madden sold 1,953 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $21,854.07.

On Monday, September 23rd, Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20.

On Friday, September 20th, Larry Madden sold 1,116 shares of Viant Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $12,298.32.

Shares of NASDAQ DSP opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08. Viant Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $711 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Viant Technology during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DSP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

