Victoria (LON:VCP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 180.61 ($2.36) and traded as low as GBX 125.20 ($1.64). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 125.20 ($1.64), with a volume of 7,228 shares trading hands.

Victoria Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £142.04 million, a P/E ratio of -132.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.61.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

