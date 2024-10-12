Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.42 and last traded at $25.41. Approximately 198,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,819,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,925.3% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

