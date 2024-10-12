VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2024

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VCVOF remained flat at $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.