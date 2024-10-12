VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VCVOF remained flat at $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.
About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund
