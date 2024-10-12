Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $35.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIRT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.79.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.38. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,530.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 1,014.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 164,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 149,634 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $827,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

