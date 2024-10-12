Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Increased to $177.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $133.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Get Vistra alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $125.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79. Vistra has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $143.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Vistra by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Vistra by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in Vistra by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC increased its position in Vistra by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.