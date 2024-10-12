Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.32 and last traded at $125.21. 1,573,635 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 6,914,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.18.

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Vistra from $133.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $99.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Vistra by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vistra by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 38,929.0% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 116,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 8.1% in the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 206,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

