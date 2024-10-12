Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in September

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vontobel Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VONHF remained flat at C$64.07 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$63.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.20. Vontobel has a 12 month low of C$64.07 and a 12 month high of C$64.07.
Vontobel Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vontobel
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Vontobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.