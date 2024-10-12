Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Short Interest Down 63.4% in September

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vontobel Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VONHF remained flat at C$64.07 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$63.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.20. Vontobel has a 12 month low of C$64.07 and a 12 month high of C$64.07.

Vontobel Company Profile

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients in Switzerland, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, North America, Liechtenstein, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments.

