Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the September 15th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vox Royalty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXR. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Vox Royalty during the first quarter worth about $3,450,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vox Royalty by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vox Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $34,372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vox Royalty by 53.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 191,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vox Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 45.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vox Royalty Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VOXR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 105,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,046. Vox Royalty has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The firm has a market cap of $149.69 million, a PE ratio of 146.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Vox Royalty Dividend Announcement

Vox Royalty ( NASDAQ:VOXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Vox Royalty had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vox Royalty will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

About Vox Royalty

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

