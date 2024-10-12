Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

IAE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 27,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,110. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 509.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 193,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,683,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,314,000 after purchasing an additional 440,671 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.