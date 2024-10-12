Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Update

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a growth of 75.5% from the September 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
IAE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.72. 27,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,110. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
