VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Short Interest Update

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the September 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VSBGF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 12,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,423. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology company, operates as a software provider of artificial intelligence security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

