Vulcan Forged PYR Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $75.05 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $2.67 or 0.00004242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008307 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00014697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,015.82 or 1.00086102 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001009 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007493 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,837,542.39909958 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.65098919 USD and is up 3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 165 active market(s) with $4,423,748.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

