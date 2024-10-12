Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Update

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,120,000 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the September 15th total of 44,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,570,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,313,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.82. Walmart has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $643.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

