Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,652 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays raised shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.26.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CVS opened at $66.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

