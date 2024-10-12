Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 10,932 Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 241,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 131,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 62,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 242,603 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.62 and a one year high of $45.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.
Verizon Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.63%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.26.
About Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
