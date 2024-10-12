Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Invests $212,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 197,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 415,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,426,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

TMO opened at $596.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $607.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $627.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $767.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.72.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

